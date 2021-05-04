100 Northern Utah residents have died from COVID; 3 more Tuesday

FILE - Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The Utah Department of Health reported 13 new COVID deaths Tuesday, including three residents of northern Utah. Officials said 10 of the 13 deaths occurred before April 1, 2021. One was a Box Elder man, 45-64, who was hospitalized at the time of death. The other two were Cache County residents, a man between 45-64 who was not hospitalized at the time of death and a female, 65-84, who was hospitalized at the time of her death.

There have now been 100 COVID-19 deaths in northern Utah throughout Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties.

Utah’s statewide COVID death toll stands at 2,217.

Also Tuesday, UDOH showed 259 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported statewide and 23 of them were in northern Utah.

The number of Utahns who are fully vaccinated is 973,629 and 1.3 million have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

There were 19,965 new vaccine doses administered since Monday and vaccinations in Utah now total more than 2.2 million.

The Tuesday vaccinations update from the Bear River Health Department indicate 33 percent of all adults in the district have been immunized and 116,476 total doses have been administered in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 398,499 positive cases in Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 6.5 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4 percent.

Since the start of the pandemic among the 21,459 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,043 of those patients are described as “recovered.” Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,991) followed by Box Elder County (5,304) and Rich County (151).

There have been 244,771 total tests administered in northern Utah including 181,704 in Cache County, 61,364 in Box Elder County and 1,703 in Rich County.

In Idaho’s most recent report there are 188,024 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,052 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,186 positive cases in Franklin County, 383 in Bear Lake County and 358 in Oneida County.