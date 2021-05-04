Claire Hall Bailey, was called home on Friday, April 30, 2021, to his loving Heavenly Father. He was born on May 29, 1927, in Cache Junction, Utah. His parents were Joseph Norval Bradshaw Bailey and Sarah Maughan Hall. He married the love of his life, Burdeen Sessions. They were married for 73 wonderful years. Claire served in the US Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Utah State University and taught History at Box Elder Jr. High for 33 years. Mr. Bailey was a favorite teacher of many of his students.

Claire held numerous ward and stake callings. He was frequently involved in youth, scouting, and coaching. He had an amazing memory and loved to share funny memories and jokes and played pranks on them from time to time. He enjoyed singing to his wife. Claire made friends easily and included his children’s friends as part of the family. His life was such that he was a good dad to a lot of kids. He loved watching sports, was a true Gonzaga fan, and also enjoyed watching bull riding.

He is survived by his loving wife, Burdeen Sessions Bailey; and children, Robert (Bob) Bailey and Susan (Lynn) Brighton; Diane Bailey; and 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 at the 11th Ward LDS Church building, 500 S 200 E Brigham City, UT. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required.

A viewing will be held the evening before on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services, please go to the bottom of Claire’s obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.

