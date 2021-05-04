August 19, 1932 – April 30, 2021 (age 88)

Gar William Workman, 88, passed away on Friday, April 30th.

Gar was born August 19, 1932 during the time of the Great Depression in Ogden, Utah to Bud William Workman and Bessie Manning. During the early years of his life, the family lived in Ogden, Moab, Panguitch, and Bountiful.

He married Jean Marie Phillips and they had five children: William Gerald (Jerry) Workman, Karen Jean Fairbanks (Darrell), Gloria Ann Coté (Tom), Carol Sue Nicholas (Wade), and Linda Lou Skabelund (Vern).

Gar attended school in the Quincy Elementary School, South Davis Junior High, Davis High School, and Ogden High School. His college career included Weber Junior College (now Weber State University) where he received an Associate of Science in Zoology; a Bachelor of Science from Utah State Agricultural College (now Utah State University) in Fisheries and Wildlife; a Master’s Degree in Fisheries from Utah State University; and a PhD in Aquatic Ecology from Utah State University.

He spent the majority of his life working in the outdoors as a Fisheries and Wildlife Specialist. One of his first projects involved mapping and surveying the lakes of the High Uintas on horseback. He was never happier than when he was working in the outdoors.

Gar had a life-long love of pigeons. He raised pigeons of various breeds from an early age and continued until his death. He particularly enjoyed racing pigeons. His love of pigeons led to friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Gar is survived by his 2 sisters Marvel and Ann of Boise Idaho, 5 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tom.

Graveside services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held Thursday, May 6th, at noon at the Smithfield City Cemetery. A luncheon for family will be held following the service at 640 North 200 East Smithfield, Utah.

