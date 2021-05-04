Identity released of man killed in Richmond crash

Emergency crews responding to a three-vehicle crash in Richmond that killed one man, May 3, 2021 (Steph Swainston)

RICHMOND — The Utah Highway Patrol has released further details about Monday’s three-vehicle accident in Richmond. The crash killed 22-year-old Tremonton resident Jason M. Owen.

UHP Sgt. Cade Brenchley said Owen was driving a Cadillac DeVille westbound on 9000 North around 8:50 a.m. The vehicle was preparing to turn left onto US-91 when it pulled in front of a box-truck, travelling northbound.

Witnesses told troopers, Owen either did not stop at the stop sign or stopped, then failed to yield. The box-truck broadsided the DeVille on the driver’s side.

Owen was not wearing a seat belt and killed on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force of the crash pushed the DeVille into the path of a southbound travelling SUV that was sideswiped.

Both occupants of the box-truck and the woman driving the SUV sustained only minor injuries.

Owen was living temporarily in Richmond with relatives. He reportedly had a history of drug use.

Family members of Owen arrived on the scene shortly after the crash. They told troopers, he had left the house quickly and in an emotional state.

Brenchley said initial evidence did not show any indication of impairment. The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a toxicology test as part of the investigation.

The crash closed US-91 partially for several hours while troopers investigated and cleared the accident.

will@cvradio.com