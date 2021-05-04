Jacquelynne Misener Dunn

September 5, 1930 – May 2, 2021 (age 90)

Jackie Dunn passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her daughter’s home. She was born September 5, 1930, to Reed G. Misener and Elise Misener (Rex) in Logan City, Utah. Jackie attended schools in Logan, graduating from Logan High. She also attended Utah State University. During her high school years, she found her love for cheerleading and making those around her continuously happy.

On September 16, 1950, she married Ralph Pond Dunn. Together, they built and designed their home early in their marriage, and have resided there ever since. Jackie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she taught primary for many years and served in the Logan Nursing Home Relief Society presidency. Jackie began working in her early teens for the hospital switchboard and then continued on at the Utah and Capitol theaters, taking tickets, working the concession stands, and taking great pride in working with the public. She also worked at The Gift House and Fred’s Flower shop where her love for designing and making all things beautiful developed.

She attended Utah State University studying interior design and shared her talents with many in decorating homes and businesses throughout Cache Valley. She joined the Edward’s Furniture team and continued helping beautify displays and private homes in this career until the wonderful age of 86. Ralph and Jackie raised two children together: Scott and Patty.

Jackie is survived by her Daughter: Patty Evans; Logan, UT. Daughter-in-law: Bonnie Dunn; Makanda, IL. Grandchildren: Alycia (Jared) Sweeten; Syracuse, UT. Jackson (Maggie) Evans; Savannah, GA. Dain (Ally) Evans; Smithfield, UT. A.J. Dunn; Murray, UT. Kari (Perry) Fitzgerald; Herriman, UT. Great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Zac, Tyson, Logan, and Alexys Sweeten and Sloan Evans.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Reed Misener and Elise Rex; sibling: Reid Misener; spouse: Ralph Dunn and son: Scott Dunn.

Funeral services will be held Thursday May 6th at 12:00 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street Logan, UT.

A viewing will be held prior to services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the same location.

Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences, memories, and more information to view the Zoom online services can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com.