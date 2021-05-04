Logan man arrested on allegation of sharing child porn

Booking photo for Jacob Rudd (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of sharing child pornography over the internet. Jacob R. Rudd was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday.

According to arrest documents, Logan City Police Officers received a cyber-tip last year, describing how Rudd was allegedly sharing child pornography over a popular messaging app.

The tip was submitted by SnapChat, describing two files that were uploaded from a user account and shared to others. The files contained two females between the ages of 8 to 12-years-old, in various stages of undress.

Officers tracked the SnapChat user account to a phone number registered to Rudd. They also traced an IP address that was used to upload the files to the suspect’s residence.

Investigators questioned Rudd, who admitted to creating the SnapChat account. He explained how he was a member of several messaging groups which exchanged and shared pornography. He stated that he would “mass download” files from a different messaging app and share them to SnapChat.

Jail records show Rudd was booked on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. Formal charges are pending the completion of officer’s investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

