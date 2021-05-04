Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting nurse during COVID-19 test

Booking photo for Michael A. Black (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of groping a healthcare worker while she was trying to test him for COVID-19. Michael A. Black was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday night, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the warrant affidavit, Logan City Police Officers were called to Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital on April 30. An emergency room nurse reported being sexually assaulted by Black, who was a patient.

The alleged victim reported she had been providing medical care for the suspect, who was not cooperative. She claimed, while trying to administer the COVID-19 test, Black had to be restrained by two other healthcare workers and herself. Despite their efforts, the suspect got his hand free and placed it between her legs, inappropriately touching her.

The other healthcare workers provided corroborating statements to officers. They also claimed, Black had been exposing and inappropriately touching himself while in the room prior to the COVID test.

Prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed a criminal case against Black Monday in 1st District Court. They charged him with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

Police claim Black has a criminal history in Oregon and California. Both states report arrests for assault related offenses.

Black is being held in jail temporarily without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in 1st District Court Monday morning. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com