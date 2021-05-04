Reed Andersen Olsen passed away peacefully on 3 May 2021 of causes incident to age. He was born in Brigham City, Utah, on November 24, 1936, to Claudius and Maude Olsen. He was a proud product of his hometown, graduating from Box Elder High School, and moving no farther than half a city block in the course of his life. He was active in school sports and earned recognition in football, basketball, and baseball. He earned his BA and MA from Utah State University and taught history at Box Elder High for nearly 40 years. He cherished the friendship of colleagues and students over many years. He operated a small family farm raising beef, horses, pigs, and sheep, which was a source of continuing satisfaction throughout his life.

In 1957 Reed married his high school sweetheart, Janice Leonard, and they spent 46 wonderful years together. They shared a love of family, friends, and faith, and “lived after the manner of happiness.” Janice died in 2003. Two years later, the void in Reed’s heart was filled when he and Shirley Stewart married. They have been inseparable and have filled 16 years with laughter and joy. There has not been a finer dad or granddad.

Reed loved the Lord and was dedicated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving as an ordinance worker in the Brigham City and Ogden temples, as a missionary on Temple Square, as a bishop, and in various other callings over the years. Perhaps most important to him, he was able to be a friend and offer a helping hand to anyone who needed one.

Reed is preceded in death by his parents, Claudius Blackburn and Maude Andersen Olsen, and his wife Janice Leonard Olsen.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Stewart Olsen, children Bradley Reed (Marianne) Olsen, Michelle Olsen, and Steven Leonard (Mette) Olsen, Shirley’s children Dean (Laurie) Stewart, Sherry (Jason) Thomas, and Bret (Amanda) Stewart; 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; brother, C. Elwynn (Nina) Olsen.

Services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021. Viewing, Myers Mortuary, Noon to 1:00 p.m., 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah. Funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Box Elder Stake Center, 400 S. 800 W., Brigham City, Utah. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.