Trucker and fuel shortages possible this summer, but maybe not as bad in Utah

Just as reports have surfaced about employers having a tough time in finding workers, news came out last week about a nationwide trucker shortage. A report by CNN focused on the difficulty in finding specifically fuel truck drivers, a type of employment that requires more education and training.

Many of the schools shut down for a time last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the problem, people long wearied of staying home are expected to hit the road in droves this summer, and this could lead to gas shortages.

On KVNU’s For the People program last week, Rick Clasby, executive director of the Utah Trucking Association said this has been an ongoing problem.

“It’s estimated over the last several years that nationally we might have as many as 60 to 80-thousand trucking jobs or riding jobs that are vacant. So it’s a pretty significant shortage of drivers at this point,” he said.

Clasby said the good news though, is things have been better in Utah.

“Thank goodness we were quick to continue to work and to find solutions to having to social distance and to keep our office staff separate from our driving staff, and so on. But in Utah, trucking for the most part is in really good shape.”

He said Utah truckers stayed busy during the pandemic and the industry has been able to stay strong despite challenges. Even thought the industry is vibrant, Clasby said there is still a need for more truckers. You can get more information at UtahTruckers.com.

