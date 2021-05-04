Wellsville man arrested for allegedly molesting 9-year-old girl

Booking photo for William L. Kennedy (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 64-year-old Wellsville man has been arrested on allegations of molesting a young girl multiple times last month. William L. Kennedy was temporarily booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail before being released.

According to an arrest report, a 9-year-old girl told her mother how Kennedy had allegedly molested her multiple times. The woman reported the crimes to Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies in April.

Investigators interviewed the alleged victim. She described three separate occasions when Kennedy, a family acquaintance, had inappropriately touch her above and underneath her clothing.

Deputies later questioned Kennedy, who admitted to inadvertently touching the girl. He claimed to have unknowingly placed his hands on her and then realized he had done something he wasn’t supposed to.

Jail records show Kennedy was booked on three offenses of aggravated sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. Formal charges are pending the completion of deputies’ investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com