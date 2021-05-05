July 2, 1983 – May 3, 2021 (age 37)

Our loving companion, mother, sister, aunt and friend, April Jean Higley Baird, 37, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Brigham City, Utah on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1983 in Brigham City, Utah, a daughter of Dennis and Beverly Sims Higley. She was raised and educated in Brigham City, Utah. April graduated from Box Elder High School in 2002.

She married Marc Ryan Baird and from this union they had three children, Vincent, Zayne and Mylee Baird. They were later divorced. April met her sweetheart, Kevin D. Sampson and have been united for 10 years.

April was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She currently worked at Walmart Super Center in Perry, where she met many dear lifelong friends in electronic and gardening departments where she established close cherished relationships.

April adored her children, they were her pride, joy, and purpose in life. She was the most sacrificing individual never putting herself first, her kids and others always came first. She would help anyone in need no matter what the cost.

April was a movie buff and TV Show lover, she also liked traveling, cooking, baking, fishing, camping, gardening, and her favorite car, RX7.

Surviving is her partner, Kevin; three children, Vincent, Zayne and Mylee Baird; two sisters, Vickii (Wayne) Hardy; Debbie Wright; one half-sister, Angela Lang; two half-brothers, Danny Ashley and Jeremiah Ashley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Crystal Nielsen.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 So., Brigham City, UT.

Click this link to view additional details about April’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/april-baird

Viewings will be held on Friday, May 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.