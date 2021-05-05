Deb Berrett

September 14, 1967 – May 3, 2021(age 53)



Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Deborah Victoria Gardner Berrett, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Brigham City Community Hospital.

Deb was born on September 14, 1967 in San Diego, California, a daughter of Richard Gardner and Betsy Moore McCarley. Deb graduated from Box Elder High School in 1985.

Deb married Garen Hyer in 1986 in Brigham City, Utah. From this union they had three children, Ashley, Trisha and Kaden. They were later divorced. Deb married Adam Elliott in 2002 in Brigham City, Utah. They were later divorced. Deb married her sweetheart, Gregory Travis Berrett on April 27, 2012 in Brigham City, Utah.

She was a member of the Brigham City Bible Church. Deb was currently working at the IRS in Ogden as a manager. She had been working there for over 22 years.

She enjoyed doing crafts, making flower arrangements, running, yoga, reading, was a movie buff, and especially watching Hallmark. Most of all, Deb loved being with her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Travis; three children, Ashley Hyer; Trisha Jensen; Kaden Hyer; 7 grandchildren, Justice, Samya, JayTee, McCoy, JayDrix, Aviendha, and Daxton; two step sons, Joshua Berrett; Colton Elliott; one step daughter, Jessie Elliott; her parents, Richard (Charlene) Gardner; Elizabeth McCarley; one brother, Bobby (Mary) Gardner and one sister, Chrissy (Scott) Daniels.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Click this link to view additional details about Deborah’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/debbie-barrett

A viewing will be held prior to the services on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

