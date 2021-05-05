August 24, 1946 – May 4, 2021 (age 74)

Galene Marie Winn passed away at Mission at Maple Springs surrounded by her family on May 4, 2021. She was born on August 24, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Della Mae Hill Fry and Cecil Henry Fry. She was reared and educated in in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Bonneville High.

Galene married Gene Winn on April 9, 1977 in Sunset, Utah.

Galene was a successful manager of Schifty’s for many years. Galene also worked for Sierra Lingere in Ogden, Utah. Galene enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She also like spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving is her daughter Misty (Shawn) Cheshire of Brigham City. Three grandchildren Mandy, Hunter and Katrina Tolman all of Brigham City, Utah. Former son in law Randy (Kim) Tolman of Brigham City, Utah. Three siblings Myrna Jensen of West Haven, Utah Jeff Fry of Ogden, Utah and Scott (Penny) Fry of Clinton, Utah. Special niece and nephew Darla (Jason) Antonio of Brigham City, Utah and Shane (Lanell) Kay of Sunset, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Gene), parents (Cecil and Della) and sister (Karla).

The family would like to thank Mission at Maple Springs for your special care and friendships during this difficult time.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham at 1:00pm.

Viewing will be held on Monday, May 10, at Gillies Funeral Chapel from 6-8pm, and again on Tuesday prior to the service from 12:00-12:45pm.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Galene’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/galene-winn

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.