Idaho lawmakers want say in spending future US relief money

Written by Associated Press
May 5, 2021
FILE PHOTO - Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House concerned they could be left out again in spending what could be a billion dollars in federal coronavirus rescue money have approved legislation to prevent that from happening.

The House voted 56-9 Tuesday to send to the Senate a measure preventing Republican Gov. Brad Little from spending federal rescue money without lawmakers’ involvement. That’s what he did last year when the Legislature wasn’t in session.

Lawmakers say they should have helped decide how to spend the $1.25 billion Idaho received in rescue money. The legislation changes Idaho law so that federal money not already accounted for can’t be spent without lawmakers signing off.

