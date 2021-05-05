Idaho man sentenced to jail for exposing himself to teen girls at North Logan Walmart

Booking photo for Cory L. Bradford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 59-year-old Preston, Idaho man has been sentenced to jail for exposing himself at a North Logan department store more than a year ago. Cory L. Bradford was emotional as he was ordered to report to the Cache County Jail by Saturday morning.

Bradford was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of lewdness involving a child, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

Judge Brian Cannell called Bradford’s actions “deplorable and a significant concern to the court.”

On Dec 1, 2019 Bradford walked up to two 13-year-old girls inside the North Logan Walmart. He exposed himself to them and then touched himself inappropriately.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from the store. It showed Bradford walking through the clothing department and fondling himself.

As the investigation continued, store employees reported a similar incident that occurred earlier in the year. At that time, a man that again matched Bradford’s description was seen putting merchandise down the front of his pants.

As the employee continued to observe the defendant, they realized that the zipper on the front of his pants was open, exposing himself. They followed the man out of the store and observed him driving away in a white pickup truck, with Idaho plates.

Officers contacted the Preston Police Department with a description of the truck and a partial license plate number. They learned it was owned by Bradford. They also discovered that he had a prior conviction for lewdness involving a child.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell said Bradford has taken responsibility for what happened and started seeking counselling. He described his client as a family man, who has struggled with incidents of “impulsive behavior.”

Bradford appeared to be emotionally distraught and declined to speak to the court.

Caldwell said, his client was very sorry for any pain he had caused to the victims. He is seeking professional help and never wants to be in court again.

Bradford was sentenced to serve 45-days in jail and pay a $400 fine, plus any restitution to the victims. He was also ordered to complete a psycho-sexual evaluation and continue to undergo counselling.

Judge Cannell said he has an obligation to protect the public. He warned Bradford that any further incidents will result in more severe sentences.

