Logan man charged with alleged terrorism found competent to stand trial

First District Courthouse, Logan

LOGAN — A 36-year-old Logan man suspected of threatening to blow up the district courthouse earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. Zachary A. Kidd was booked into the Cache County Jail in January and later released to receive behavioral health treatment.

Kidd participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with one count of threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a grocery store for a suspicious person on January 31. Kidd was allegedly inside the store acting strange and mumbling about a bomb threat.

When officers contacted Kidd inside the store, he blurted out, “there is an active bomb threat on the courthouse, there are two judges trying to play dirty,” the report stated. He said there was a car sitting at the courthouse but wouldn’t say what was inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement located Kidd’s vehicle in front of the courthouse. It had been driven up onto the lawn and walkway area, parked near the front entrance of the building.

A K-9 officer, trained in the detection of explosives, was called out to the scene. He searched Kidd’s vehicle and found no trace of any bomb.

During Wednesday’s hearing, attorneys for both sides explained that Kidd had been determined competent to understand the judicial process. They were working together to try and recommend the defendant to Mental Health Court, a judge supervised program where participants undergo mental health treatment and must comply with medication prescriptions.

Judge Brian Cannell said he would allow attorney’s time to work out a way for Kidd to be considered for the program. He ordered the defendant to appear again in court May 26.

Kidd had previously told the court he was trying to make his way to a hospital when he was arrested. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

