Loretta Louise Trevino

August 12, 1956 – May 3, 2021 (age 64)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Loretta Louise Vanderhoff Trevino, passed away suddenly on May 3, 2021 at the Lakeview Hospital. Loretta was born on August 12, 1956 to Melvin Henry Vanderhoff and Lottie Lucille Rash in Shelby Michigan.

She had a bubbly personality and a warm smile. She touched the lives of those who truly knew her. Loretta was a firm but loving grandma when her grandchildren got out of line, Her husband was her best friend and she supported him trough his college years, while he was in the Navy, and during his three career changes.

She loved making her children clothes when they were young, baking cookies, watching movies, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Restless Leg Syndrome Organization.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mark; and grandmother Mary Rash.

She is survived by her husband, Joel Trevino; children, Alexander, Marie, Benjamin, Rebecca and Jacob; 13 grandchildren.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Gillies Funeral Chapel at 2:00pm.

