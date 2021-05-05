Utah reports 480 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and two new deaths

Photo by CDC

Utah’s statewide COVID death toll grew to 2,219 people with two deaths Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health showed 480 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported statewide and 31 in northern Utah.

The number of Utahns who are fully vaccinated is 986,146.

There were 18,687 new vaccine doses administered since Tuesday and vaccinations in Utah now total over 2.2 million.

The Wednesday vaccinations update from the Bear River Health Department indicate 33.7 percent of all adults in the district have been immunized and 116,938 total doses have been administered in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 398,979 positive cases in Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 352 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 6.6 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5 percent.

=Since Tuesday 7,190 people were tested for the first time and a total of 15,569 tests were administered. More than 2.58 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been more than 4.6 million total tests administered in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic among the 21,490 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,112 of those patients are described as “recovered.” Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,001) followed by Box Elder County (5,325) and Rich County (151).

There have been 245,126 total tests administered in northern Utah including 181,951 in Cache County, 61,471 in Box Elder County and 1,704 in Rich County.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 153 people, 10 more than Tuesday. There are 62 people in intensive care units which is eight more than Tuesday. A total of 16,278 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

In Idaho’s most recent report there are 188,233 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,052 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,181 positive cases in Franklin County, 383 in Bear Lake County and 358 in Oneida County.