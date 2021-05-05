Zook talks more about fixing the roads and highlights grand re-opening for a huge resource for children and families

LOGAN — On the second installment of talking county business on KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Cache County Executive David Zook revisited his priority on fixing the road system in the county. He said he made a motion on that at the recent Council of Government meeting with local mayors.

“I said there’s no better time than now. Let’s get the money out there, let’s spend these funds. So we’ve authorized $4.5 million for now to make available to cities to do transportation projects, road projects in their communities. And then I’m pushing for a much bigger project though, where we’re going to have tens of millions of dollars that I’d like us to make available,” Zook explained.

But he said after a lot of discussion at that meeting they decided to do a little bit more study first and look at an overall master plan for the whole county and all of the road networks.

Zook said he was impressed at the turnout for the Suicide Prevention/ Mental Health Walk. He said the Saturday event had over 200 people came out for that. Another event coming up on June 2nd is the grand opening of the new Children’s Justice Center.

“This is an incredible organization, it’s technically part of the county, it’s part of our county organization and our victim services office. It’s funded by the state, but what this facility does is if a child is victimized, they bring them in there, they do a forensic interview.”

“They can do the forensic exam. And the child can just tell the story one time, they’ll record it and then that victim does not have to be re-victimized over and over again by having to tell the story.”

Zook said they are going to expand it into a Family Justice Center where they will be able to help adults as well.

AUDIO: David Zook talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 5-5-2021