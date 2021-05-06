Blake Moore to co-chair congressional Future Caucus

Utah Rep. Blake Moore has been named co-chair of the bipartisan Future Caucus in the 117th Congress.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the 117th Congress, Utah Rep. Blake Moore, R-District 1, is continuing his crusade for bipartisanship by allying with young, like-minded lawmakers.

The freshman representative was recently named co-chair of the Congressional Future Caucus.

“In order for the U.S. to remain the world’s most dynamic economy,” Moore said, following his appointment as co-chair of the congressional caucus, “Congress needs to put the country first and forge bipartisan agreements on budgets, infrastructure, immigration and growth.

“This bipartisan caucus will work on solutions that serve our generation as we seek to rebuild our economy, strengthen our workforce and reverse our federal debt.”

For the next two years, Moore will share the helm of the Future Caucus with Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-CA. Like Moore, Jacobs is a freshman representative. She is also the youngest member of California’s congressional delegation and the third-youngest lawmaker in Congress.

The Future Caucus is the only group of bipartisan legislators under the age of 45 in Congress, according to the inside-the-Beltway journal Roll Call. Their focus is on bridging political divides and creating policy-driven solutions for the next generation of Americans.

The Future Caucus was originally organized by the Millennial Action Project (MAP) in 2013. MAP is a non-partisan, non-profit group dedicated to encouraging young Capitol Hill policy makers to help create a more collaborative government.

In that era, the number of congressional lawmakers aged 45 or under could be counted on one hand. Nowadays, Moore is one of more than 50 representatives who fit into that category who have joined the Future Caucus.

In addition to its relationship with congressional representatives, MAP also has ties to state lawmakers across the country, making it the largest non-partisan organization of millennial policymakers in the United States.

MAP president Layla Zaidane said that Moore and Jacobs will lead that coalition to focus on issues that disproportionately affect American’s younger generation, including political reform, sustainable energy solutions and technology.

The Millennial generation is defined as young Americans born between 1981 and 1996, a population cohort that is just now beginning to move into its 40s, according to the Pew Research Center. They are increasingly seen as a crucial demographic in the American electorate.

In 2019, the Millennials overtook the Baby Bombers as America’s largest generational group. They also outvoted Boomers in the 2018 midterm and 2020 general elections.

Here in Utah, Millennials make up a larger slice of the population than in any other state – 23 percent or more than 725,000 people.

Recent Pew research indicates that Millennials are generally less politically dogmatic than other American voters; support bigger government and more services than other generations; approve of same-sex marriage at higher rates than other generations; increasingly identify as political independents; and are more racially/ethnically diverse than earlier generations.