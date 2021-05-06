The arts are making a comeback this summer, with perhaps some restrictions

Wendi Hassan

LOGAN — Is it going to be a more normal summer for theater and musical events that are back on track? On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Wendi Hassan, executive director of the Cache Valley Center for Arts said people are start putting things back on the calendar.

“Absolutely, and it’s getting to the point again where…like we normally think of in Cache Valley, I have to pick between 4 or 5 things, because there are 4 or 5 theatres and it gets difficult to choose. We’re starting to see little signs of that coming back which just feels wonderful,” she said.

Hassan said things are starting to percolate already with more events already happening in the valley.

“So even this weekend you have Matilda in the Ellen Eccles Theatre, you’ve got the Cache Symphony doing a spring concert at Logan High School. You have events happening at the Cache Valley Events Center, now not all those are arts.”

Hassan said that the summer companies are starting to announce their seasons, although some of them might be reduced. We may not be able to get to where we want to be just yet because of pandemic protocols, but she’s excited that things are starting to come back.

AUDIO: Wendi Hassan talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 5-6-2021