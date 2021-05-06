Video: Federal agents raid Logan home

Federal agents raiding Logan home, Thursday, May 6, 2021

LOGAN — Local law enforcement agencies joined federal agents, raiding a Logan home in search of a convicted drug dealer. The warrant was executed at a home near 92 E. 700 S. Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security confirmed agents conducted the raid as part of a federal investigation. Specific details were not released, due to a sealed federal indictment and continuing investigation.

The raid is suspected to have occurred after local police attempted to stop Christopher A. Vail, a 43-year-old Logan man with a lengthy criminal history.

According to emergency radio traffic, Logan City police officers attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on a vehicle in the downtown area earlier in the morning. The suspected driver, Vail, accelerated to a high-rate of speed, causing officers to immediately terminate their pursuit.

Law enforcement later set up a command center near Vail’s home and attempted to communicate with him.

Video showed agents later detonating an explosive device, blowing off the side door of the residence. Agents then entered the home and secured the residence.

