VIDEO: LCPD officer rescues dog trapped in Logan River

LCPD Officer Larsen rescuing a dog in the Logan River (Courtesy: Logan City Police Department)

LOGAN — A family’s dog is back with them after a Logan City police officer stepped into the Logan River to rescue the stranded pup.

According to a video on the Logan City Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Larsen took off his boots and walked into the cold river so he could get to the dog with a snare pole.

In the video, the pup resists at first as Larsen slowly moves the dog closer to the shore. The dog’s young owners were standing on the riverbank and can be heard encouraging the pup back to shore.

The dog made it out of the river safely and police said the dog was successfully returned to its owner.

The dog did not have any “obvious” injuries.

