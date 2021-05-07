“This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us”

Kim William Stumpp, 61, of Paris , Idaho passed away suddenly at his home on April 30th, 2021. Kim was a man of simple needs, a very private person, as most of the time he was just content to just hang out with his dog Sky. A loving son, father, grandfather and friend.

Kim was born June 12, 1959 to Robert and Dell May Stumpp in Afton, Wyo., the 4th of six children.

He is survived by his mom, Dell MayPenn of Afton, Wyo., two brothers, Bob(Kathy) Stumpp of Soda Springs, Id., and Blake(Debbie) Stumpp of Olympia, Wa., Three sisters, Jackie Pack and Teresa Ferrin of Afton, Wyo., and Patti(Steven-deceased) Humphreys of Grace, Id., a granddaughter Sydney of Lovell, Wyo., and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in deasth by is father Robert Stumpp, his wife Tammy, and only son James Stumpp.

Kim loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, or just taking a long drive in the mountains. He attended school in Soda Springs, later working many jobs in the area.

Cremation was performed and a Celebration of Life will be held on Kim’s birthday, June 12. Time and place to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter.

“Nothing lasts forever but the earth and sky. It slips away and all your money won’t another minute buy. Dust in the wind, all we are is dust in the wind”

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.