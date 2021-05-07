Logan man arrested for allegedly choking woman at local hotel

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly strangling a woman during a domestic dispute. Kyle R. Lowden was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday.

Lowden was arraigned on criminal charges during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon said Lowden reportedly got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Wednesday at a local hotel. The alleged victim told Logan City police officers that during the argument, the suspect placed his hands around her neck and began chocking her. He then placed his forearm against her neck until she lost consciousness.

The woman told police, she was unconscious for an unknown length of time until Lowden started shaking her. She also had visible bruises on her neck.

Gordon asked the court to hold Lowden without bail. He argued the suspect posed a substantial risk to the alleged victim.

Public defender Diane Pitcher disagreed with Gordon. She said even though the evidence “sounded pretty bad,” there were ways her client could be released safely. She recommended Lowden be placed on pretrial supervision or an ankle monitor.

Judge Spencer Walsh sided with prosecutors and ordered Lowden to be held without bail. He ordered the suspect to appear again in court May 19.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com