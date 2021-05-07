Over one million Utahns are now fully vaccinated against COVID

FILE PHOTO - woman receives a vaccine shot. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Friday, Utah achieved a breakthrough in the battle against COVID-19 — with the help of 19,014 new vaccinations in the last 24 hours — by seeing to it that more than one million Utah residents have been fully vaccinated. The exact number is now 1,014,231.

Drawing from U.S. Census Bureau numbers, that is 31 percent of the state’s population and 44 percent of all eligible Utahns, 16 and older.

Fully vaccinated means having received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The state reported 2.26 million total vaccines have been administered in Utah.

Utah’s Friday COVID-19 report from the state health department includes four more coronavirus deaths since Thursday, leaving the state’s list of total COVID deaths in the pandemic at 2,223.

Also Friday, the state reported there were 386 new positive COVID-19 cases detected statewide, 26 of them from northern Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 349 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5 percent.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 137 people, down five from Thursday. There are 55 people in intensive care units which is five fewer than Thursday. A total of 16,323 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 399,760 positive cases in Utah.

Since Thursday, 5,450 people were tested for the first time and a total of 11,311 tests were administered. Almost 2.6 million Utahns have been tested as of Friday and there have been more than 4.7 million total tests administered in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic among the 21,540 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,152 of those patients are described as “recovered.” Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,033) followed by Box Elder County (5,342) and Rich County (151).

In Idaho, 2,053 residents have lost their lives to the virus and there are 188,601 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,182 positive cases in Franklin County, 383 in Bear Lake County and 359 in Oneida County.