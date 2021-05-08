Logan City to announce conservation easement agreement

Kunzler property as seen from 1000 West and approximately 1100 South in Logan.

LOGAN – City officials in Logan are preparing to announce the creation of a 47-acre conservation easement along the Logan River southwest of the city.

That announcement is set for Friday, May 14, in a brief 11 a.m. ceremony to be held near the easement property at 1000 West and 1100 South.

The agreement will provide public access and recreation along a lowland stretch of the Logan River, according to the city’s Logan River Conservation Action Plan. The easement will allow city officials to add more miles to the planned Logan River Trail network, both as a paved trail system and a blue trail system to encourage recreation by foot, bicycle, or non-motorized watercraft.

City officials say the property acquisition will also facilitate floodplain management for Logan City by reducing flooding impacts from severe storms upstream, while providing additional wetland mitigation opportunities for Utah Department of Transportation.

A conservation easement is voluntary legal agreement that permanently limits uses of land in order to protect its conservation and recreational values. A conservation easement is a favored way to protect property for use by future generations, often at lower costs to public entities.

Mayor Holly Daines said that the easement agreement has been in negotiations for about two years.

The conservation easement is being acquired from the Kunzler Brothers Livestock Partnership. The city’s funding partners in the land deal include the state of Utah’s LeRay McAllister Critical Land Conservation Fund; Cache County, with a grant of RAPZ tax funds; and, members of the Kunzler family.

Other benefits of the property being eased by the city will also allow for further improvements to the flow and function of the Logan River, as envisioned in the Logan River Taskforce and Logan City’s River Conservation Action Plan.

Participation by the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources in the easement project is also expected to ensure public access for riverine recreation for approximately two additional miles of the Logan River.

In the event of inclement weather on May 14, the easement ceremony will beheld in the Council Chambers at Logan City Hall at 290 North and 100 West.