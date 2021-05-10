Corey Delbert Hayes was born January 26, 1959 to Clinton Adelbert Hayes and Claire McCammon Hayes in Montpelier Idaho. He grew up in Georgetown, Idaho on the family farm, driving equipment when he was 6 years old. He graduated from High School in 1977 and married Tracy Skinner October 8, 1977 and together they had Nicole and Daniel. They were later divorced.

He worked on an oil rig in North Dakota and moved to Utah and worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a journeyman carman which consisted of inspecting trains in the yard and welding or fixing any problems. When they had lay offs he’d work either as a mechanic or welded at Ornamental Iron and Fabrication and went various places welding railing and managed one of the crews that built Smokey Canyon Mine facility. He also worked for Am Trak, and drove a semi delivering freight in all states except Alaska and Hawaii. In 1991, he moved back to Georgetown due to death of his father to run the family farm. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad in the Pocatello hub as a carmen until it closed, then spent time running the farm and driving the semi for Walton Feed. December 29, 2000 he married Alice Hemmert and became a wonderful father figure to MinDee, Angelia, and Karlie. They began and ran Ace Electric and worked the family farm. Together they had Riley Jane Hayes in 2002, the apple of her dad’s eye and the family binder a blended family.

There was nothing Corey couldn’t do. He loved wood working and could build anything and everything and mainly at Christmas time making shelves and toys for the kids and grandkids. He loved dirt biking and driving his Chevelle in the car shows. He loved being a Steward of God’s land and took pride cultivating the soil and farming his place, but most of all, He loved his family. They were his “Priceless Treasures”, and they loved him too. That love will last forever. We will miss him dearly.

Corey is preceded in death by his brother Brent Hayes, parents Claire McCammon Kinross, Clinton A. Hayes, and William Robert Kinross.

Survived by his wife Alice Hayes, kids Derek Price (Nicole), Daniel Hayes, Nicole Reynolds (Jonathon), MinDee Cristobal (Robert), Angelia Kunz (Jacob), Karlie Premo (Dakota), and Riley Jane Hayes. He has 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

A true “Jack of all Trades” and a Master of many.

