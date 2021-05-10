Final RPI standings and playoff pairings announced for Region 11 baseball and softball

Bear River softball won Region 11 and finishes as the #2 team in 4A. Photo by Tina Lerohl

LOGAN – The regular season has come to a close and now its time for Region 11 baseball and softball teams to turn their focus to the post season, and several Region 11 teams have a shot at bringing home championship hardware to Cache Valley. The Utah High School Activities Association released its final RPI rankings and playoff pairings over the weekend for both baseball and softball.

FINAL REGION 11 SOFTBALL RPI STANDINGS

#2 – Bear River (21-5, 10-0)

#5 – Ridgeline (19-6, 8-2)

#9 – Sky View (14-10, 5-5)

#10 – Mountain Crest (8-13, 5-5)

#16 – Green Canyon (6-18, 2-8)

#20 – Logan (1-25, 0-10)

In softball, the final RPI rankings similarly reflect the final standings for Region 11. Two Region 11 teams will participate in the opening round on Tuesday, May 11: Logan and Green Canyon. The Grizzlies will travel to #13 Dixie to play the Flyers (9-12) at 4:30 p.m. while the Wolves will host the #17 Pine View Panthers (4-19) at 4 p.m. The teams that win in the single elimination first round will be re-seeded for the second round.

Bear River finished with an undefeated region record and the #2 overall ranking. The Bears will begin their playoffs on Friday hosting a best-of-three series Friday at 4 p.m. and the second will be Saturday at 11 a.m. If necessary, the third game will be Saturday afternoon. Ridgeline will host #12 Cedar (10-14) while Mountain Crest travels to #7 Uintah (17-7) and Sky View travels to #8 Stansbury (14-9). All second round games are best-of-three series.

Teams will again be re-seeded after the second round and playoffs will continue in Spanish Fork May 19-22.

FINAL REGION 11 BASEBALL RPI STANDINGS

#5 – Mountain Crest (18-7, 10-5)

#6 – Ridgeline (17-7, 12-3)

#9 – Bear River (14-11, 8-7)

#10 – Green Canyon (14-11, 6-9)

#14 – Sky View (9-14, 7-8)

#19 – Logan (4-21, 2-13)

In contrast to the Region 11 standings in softball, the final RPI rankings are quite different from the final Region 11 standings.

FINAL REGION 11 STANDINGS

#1 – Ridgeline

#2 – Mountain Crest

#3 – Bear River

#4 – Sky View

#5 – Green Canyon

#6 – Logan

As a reminder, RPI is calculated based on all games played not just region games. Two Region 11 teams must participate in the single elimination first round of the 4A baseball playoffs. #14 Sky View hosts #19 Logan on Monday, May 10 at 4 p.m. After the first is played, teams are re-seeded before they participate in the Super Regional. Mountain Crest will host #12 Juan Diego (13-12); Ridgeline will host #11 Uintah (13-10); Green Canyon will travel to #7 Dixie (13-10); and, Bear River will travel to #8 Crimson Cliffs (14-10). All Super Regional games are scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 13th at 4 p.m. Game two will take place on Friday, May 15th at 11 a.m. and game three will be later that afternoon, if necessary.

Teams will again be re-seeded for the Championship Rounds which will take place at Salt Lake Community College May 17-22.