Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Godfrey

May 27, 1930 – May 4, 2021 (age 90)



Gerald Thomas Godfrey (Jerry) was born 27 May 1930 in Logan, UT. A son of Seth Thomas and Mabel Holman Godfrey. Married Marilyn Lynne) Jeppson 23 June 1953 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. He grew up in Smithfield, UT and graduated from North Cache High. He served a LDS mission to the Northern States and in the army during the Korean War.

He attended BYU and graduated from USU with a degree in Bus. Admin. He retired from Mtn. Bell after 30 years. He held many church positions including a second mission with his wife at Temple Square.

Jerry dearly loved his wife and family. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn (Lynne), children and their spouses, David (Cydne) Godfrey, Kristine (Greg) Mosley, Katherine (Tom) Suarez, Jean (Brett) Keenan, Eric Godfrey, 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, sister Joyce (George) Atwood, and brother Reed (deceased) (Anna) Godfrey.

Graveside services will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery 11 May 21 @ 11:00 a.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.