Hartman “Hardy” Williams Carson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Ogden Regional Medical Center, Ogden, UT. He was born on May 24, 1953, in Aurora, IL to Henry Williams Carson and Virginia Garland Carson. He attended Minnetonka Senior High School in Excelsior, MN and was part of the graduating class of 1971.

He enjoyed collecting many valuables, such as antiques, rocks, coins, precious metals, and guns. Hardy also enjoyed metal detecting and fishing with his grandson, Ruben.

He was always proud to tell his children stories from his younger years such as being an EMT in Arizona, as well as being a sky diving instructor, and even saving a friend’s life. Hardy always had a good story to tell.

He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and had a unique bond with his grandson, Ruben, who he enjoyed spending time with whenever he could.

Hardy was the life of the party. He was funny and had a joking sense of humor. He could make friends with anyone and would make everyone feel welcome.

He is survived by his children: Cassandra Carson and Shawn Carson (Miguel); Holly and Heather Crill, who he loved as his own; three grandchildren: Asacia Carson, Ariah Carson, and Ruben Montoya; siblings: Reid Carson (Angela) and Jay Carson (Vicky); and mother to his kids and lifelong friend Sharlet Crill.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

A visitation will be held prior from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Following, there will be a small luncheon for family and friends at 12:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 912 N Main St, Brigham City, UT.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.