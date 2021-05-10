December 11, 1944 – May 6, 2021 (age 76)

Jerry Lee Miller passed away on Thursday, May 6th, 2021, after 76 service-filled years. He was born on December 11, 1944, in Ogden, Utah. His parents were Harold Edward and Elda Hale Miller. He was raised in Richmond, Utah. He had seven siblings.

Jerry served as missionary in the Central German Mission for 2 ½ years. He married the love of his life, Gayle Hiibner Miller, in the Logan Temple. They were married for 54 wonderful years.

He attended North Cache High School, received his Bachelor’s Degree from USU, and Master’s Degree from BYU. He taught seminary and institute for the Church Education System in Utah, Wyoming and Arizona for 35 years. Jerry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved every calling that he served in. He held numerous ward and stake callings as a teacher, young men leader, Bishop, Stake President, temple ordinance worker, and sealer.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle; and children: Darren (Lisa), Robert (Louise), Tonya (Adam Eakle), Belinda (Liaga Gasu), Cherie (Robert Stebbins), Ben (Mandy), Brandon, Dustin (Steffany); and 32 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by grandparents, parents, brothers, and a granddaughter.

Viewing will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 East Center Street, Logan, UT).

Funeral services will take place Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning at Noon at the Mendon Stake Center (460 S 100 E, Mendon, UT) with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.

Interment will be at the Mendon City Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed online via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82286386056?pwd=Q0I3SUN0SzIwMVR0UXFrclc2MWdKUT09

Password: Miller

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.