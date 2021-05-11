Black and White Days kicks off in Richmond

Former Black and White Days' parade in Richmond City

RICHMOND — One of the first community events of the year is returning this week to Richmond City. The 106th annual Black and White Days begins Tuesday, and continues through Saturday.

Richmond City Mayor Jeff Young was a guest on KVNU’s For The People Show, Monday afternoon. He said they have been working with the Bear River Health Department to safely bring back the series of events that originally began in 1912.

“There is a lot that goes into it, with a lot of people involved in the background,” explained Young. “But just like most of our communities, most importantly is trying to keep things and traditions going that help us remember where we came from and who we are. And trying to keep the past, present and the future in mind.”

Black and White Days begins with the Western Heritage Holstein Cattle Show, held Tuesday-Friday. Saturday’s events will start with the Cowabunga Race, booths, rides, family activities, and then concluding with the parade at 5:00 pm, and the draft horse pull.

Young explained how they have tried to balance health regulations, while also keeping most of the traditional activities. They have made changes in seating for events—even the ones outdoors. Masks are also still being recommended, while the chuckwagon breakfast and movie in the park were cancelled.

“We’ve really tried to work with people to just be respectful of everybody. So that we can have a good event and be well represented in the community.”

Last year wasn’t the first time Black and White Days was impacted by a pandemic. In 1913-14, hoof-and-mouth disease caused a national emergency, shutting down all livestock shows and auctions to prevent the spread of the disease and to eradicate it from herds. By 1915, the disease had been stopped the show resumed.

