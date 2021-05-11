CAPSA adds to their transitional housing rescue plan

Deloy Hansen get interviewed by a newsman in the garage of one of the new housing units. Jill Anderson executive director of CAPSA and Kari Hale Hanson's daughter wait for their turn to be interviewed.

LOGAN – Another CAPSA transitional housing neighborhood, Independence Way, was introduced to the public Friday in an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony. Some 60 people came to support the organization and their effort to stop abuse and transition damaged individuals and families to a place where they can get the help they need.

Jill Andersen, CAPSA executive director, told those in attendance that in the beginning they took phone calls only. Then people within the organization took people into their own homes.

“I was in Elements at a table with trying to figure out how to get some programs going when Dell Loy passed by and asked us what we were doing,” she said. “I told him what I was trying to do and he sat down and within 20 minutes he showed us how to get it done.”

Since that time Hansen has been involved in the evolution of CAPSA helping it to become arguably the best transitional housing program in the Beehive State and a national model for taking care of domestic violence survivors.

Hansen and his Dell Loy Hansen Family Foundation have partnered with Anderson’s organization for some 20 years.

Kari Hale is COO of the Dell Loy Hansen Family Foundation, which donated $100,000 to fill in the caps when participants need an emergency boost if something like a car or appliance breaks down. It’s a grant to fill in the gaps.

The five new single level homes were built adjacent to a fourplex to be used by CAPSA to transition their clients by giving them the therapy, education and pathway into the workforce.

Wasatch Group CFO Scott Stettler is also a CAPSA board member. He was the master of ceremonies at the ribbon cutting.

“Dell Loy can make money with his 53 businesses,” he said. “But when he gets involved in causes like CAPSA it is because it gives him a purpose.”

Independence Way is not just a shelter, it is transitional housing to help people stabilize themselves and end the cycle of abuse, Stettler said.

“A lot of Wasatch Group’s employees are involved with CAPSA one way or another,” he said. “It’s a great organization that helps a lot of people.”

Logan City Mayor Holly Daines spoke about the long-standing relationship between the Logan City Police Department and CAPSA.

Dell Loy Hansen complemented Daines for her commitment to CAPSA.

Sometimes it is unpopular to build low income homes and politically it is not easy to do, he said. But Daines has been a champion of helping low income and transitional housing, he added.

Independence Way is the second managed transitional housing neighborhood boosting the organization to 21 homes. Currently, CAPSA is supporting 40 families throughout Cache Valley with housing subsidies, publicly supporting, and educating survivors of coercive life-threatening behavior by a spouse or other family member.

CAPSA is currently expanding the square feet of their outreach services building attached to their main office.