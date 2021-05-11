Emily Gift Wall

On Monday, May 3rd, our darling Emily left this world unexpectedly from complications following a neck adjustment. A faithful wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and friend, she brought a special sweetness everywhere she went.

She gave birth to her first daughter at the tender age of 18. She had three children when she met Russell Wall, the man she called her soul mate, in 2015. They were married and sealed in the Logan Utah Temple for time and all eternity. Their love for each other is evident to all who know them. After their marriage, they welcomed two more baby girls. Together, they were raising five children–Lexi 14, Preston 11, Carter 8, Ivy 4, and Chloe 2 in Wellsville when Emily was taken back to her Heavenly Father.

Nurturing came naturally to Emily. As a child and teen, she tended to her younger siblings. She naturally embraced the role of mother. Most recently, she took in a cat that the family named “Minny”. The day before Emily entered the hospital, she announced the birth of Minny’s baby kittens.

Although Emily was quiet and humble, her competitive light sparked when she played board games and she almost always won.

Emily focused on creating a home and a life centered on Jesus Christ. She kept journals containing her thoughts and quotes from scriptures and prophets. Her highest priority was to “accomplish all the Lord sent me here to do.”

Emily loved teaching her children. At home, she created a learning environment where she supported her children in their different interests. In nature, she often paused with her family to wonder at God’s creations.

Although Emily never had great material wealth, she always gave what she had. Each year for her birthday, Emily organized a family service project. On her last birthday, while providing food and wool stockings to the homeless, she secretly gave her new boots to someone whose feet were cold. She spent the rest of the night in socks.

Because of Emily’s selfless decision to donate her organs, three people received potentially life-saving transplants after her death.

Emily is survived by her husband Russell, her five children, her parents Alan and Carilyn Gift, her four siblings and their spouses–Parker and his wife Bekah, Shae, Minden and her husband James, Jaxon and his wife Alissa, six nieces and nephews, her grandmothers Coleen Cummings and Nanette Smith, and her grandfather Arnold Smith.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Jack Gift and David Cummings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. at Harrisville Utah Stake Center 1560 N. 200 W. in Harrisville Utah. Friends are invited to visit family on that day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the same location.

The funeral services will be live streamed at 1 p.m. at www.myers-mortuary.com.

The interment will follow at Leavitt’s Aultorest & Memorial Park, 836 36th St. in Ogden Utah.

Financial donations for Emily’s spouse and children are accepted and appreciated at “Emily’s Memorial Fund–No Family Member Left Behind” https://gofund.me/03567d97 and at Venmo @wingsforemily.

The family would like to thank the many people who have contributed money, time, and/or emotional support during this difficult time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.