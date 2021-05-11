Gregory David Eliason

May 11, 2021

November 16, 1974 – April 18, 2021 (age 46)

Gregory David Eliason, 46, of River Heights, Utah, passed away on April 18, 2021.

He was born in Logan, Utah on November 16, 1974, the son of Lynn and Annette Eliason.

He is survived by his mother, brothers, Stephen (Linda) and Richard, and his sister, Chantel (Jeff). He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Sean, Ryan, Michael (Karen), Tessa, Katie, Tara and Rachel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lynn Eliason.

A family graveside service was held on April 24, 2021 at the Providence City Cemetery in River Heights, Utah.

Funeral arrangements and services were under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.

 

