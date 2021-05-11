Joseph Dale Robinson passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Davis Hospital, Layton, UT. He was born on October 22, 2000 in Brigham City, UT to Cal and Sylvia Robinson. He attended Box Elder High School in Brigham City, UT.

He loved music, liked to write poetry, and enjoyed light gloving for his friends and family. He always had a close bond with his family. His daughter, Alaia, was always a bright spot in his life. He would light up a room and would put a smile on everyone’s faces. He loved spending time with his NaNa (grandma). He strived to have a close relationship with his dad (Cal Robinson), mother (Sylvia Robinson), and brother (Jorden Robinson).

Joseph was a beautiful soul. His presence was always so amazing and he touched the lives of all he came in contact with. He was very funny and loved making people laugh. He will truly be missed.

Special thanks to NaNa, Grandpa, and Jorden (brother) for their love and care throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Archuleta, Grandma and Grandpa Perkins, and his cousin Kelli Ray.

A viewing will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Myers Mortuary to help the family offset funeral costs.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.