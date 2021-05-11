Middle school teacher arraigned in court on charges of allegedly abusing students

LOGAN — A 50-year-old Spring Creek Middle School teacher charged with physically assaulting five students made his first appearance in court. Scott D. Meeker was arrested in April after one of the students was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Meeker was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, Monday afternoon. He was charged with one count of child abuse, a second-degree felony, and four class B misdemeanors of assault.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Meeker to remain on pretrial release from jail and allowed him to attend family and religious functions including “end-of-year school activities” involving members of his own family. She also ordered him to appear again in court June 1.

According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by one of the alleged victim’s parents April 14. Their son had been taken to the hospital after allegedly being punched in the head twice by Meeker.

After receiving the complaint, a detective met with school officials and viewed a video of the reported incident taking place.

The detective claimed the video showed the alleged victim walking down the school’s hall. The boy is seen jumping up and hitting the top of the lockers (known as dunking). Meeker was seen coming out of his class room and grabbing the boy by the collar of his shirt. He then pushed the juvenile across the hall and slammed him into a wall, causing him to hit his head. Meeker appeared to say something to the boy and then let him go.

As the video continued, it showed Meeker watching a group of onlookers and chasing them down. He pushed several kids out of the way and grabbed two other male juveniles by the back of the neck and pushed them towards another boy.

The detective reported that Meeker was then seen throwing two closed punches, striking the fourth juvenile in the head. The boy sustained multiple bruises, requiring medical treatment at the hospital. A fifth boy was also pushed during the altercation.

Meeker had been serving as a 7th grade science teacher and had been teaching within the district for 22 years. He has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com