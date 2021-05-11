Pauline LaRocco Dayton, 91, passed away May 8th, 2021 at her home in Dingle, Idaho. She was born August 12, 1929 to Lois Hannah Cook and James Oren LaRocco, the fifth of seven children. She was born, raised, educated and lived her entire life in Dingle except for several summers spent in Crow Creek when her husband worked for the Nate Ranch.

Her future husband, Forrest Dayton, grew up just down the road. He also lived his entire life in Dingle except for those summers in Crow Creek. Forrest and Pauline married in December 1948, they had two daughters.

Pauline grew up during the Depression years when life was hard. Her father did masonary work and painting that required him to travel and be away from home a lot. Her mother passed away when Pauline was 14 years old and she was then raised by her grandmother Alice Miranda Sparks Cook.

Pauline will be remembered as a kind hearted woman who loved animals, especially dogs and horses, flowers and gardening. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, crocheted afghans for every member of her family and loved to draw. She especially loved sketching horses.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, husband Forrest, brothers Ross LaRocco, Phillip LaRocco, and Reginald LaRocco, sisters Louise Loertscher, Geraldine Bowman, Valerie Childs and son in law Fred Nate.

She is survived by her daughters Dianne Nate, Shelly (Nick) DiViesti, granddaughter Chiana Maria DiViesti and grandson Dominic Reginald DiViesti.

The family would like to thank Casey of Dr. Hansen’s office, LaRae Romrell of Bear Lake Manor and her staff for their excellent care and compassion. The nurses at Bear Lake Memorial and Encompass Hospice for their care, compassion and support for Pauline and her family. Also a special thanks to Annette Nate, Norma Robison, Marilyn Gould and Roleene Keetch for your visits and compassion.

As per Pauline’s wishes, there will be a graveside service for immediate family to be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.