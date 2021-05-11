Statewide poll indicates some Utahns have questions about vaccines

Experts say that if 70 percent of Utah’s population receives the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will achieve herd immunity. But there is some question if that is possible.

A Deseret News poll of 1,000 registered voters indicates 13 percent of Utahns have said they will never get the vaccine. Among that group, some say they are concerned about side effects (21 percent), others believe it isn’t necessary (27 percent) and some don’t trust the vaccine (24 percent). More numbers show other Utahns are hesitating.

A Tuesday COVID-19 report from the state health department reported 11 new deaths, although eight of them occurred prior to April 11, 2021.

The state’s list of coronavirus fatalities in the pandemic now totals 2,236.

Also Tuesday, the state reported there were 224 new positive COVID-19 cases detected statewide, 14 of them from northern Utah. There are now 21,605 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties have grown to 21,605. Most of the cases were found in Cache County followed by Box Elder County and Rich County. To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 898 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 100 coronavirus deaths.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 327 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6 percent

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday are now at 142 people, the same as Monday. There are 57 people in intensive care units which is four fewer than Monday. A total of 16,417 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Since Monday 4,574 people were tested for the first time and a total of 11,280 tests were administered. Over 2.61 million Utahns have been tested as of Tuesday and there have been more than 4.75 million total tests administered in the state.

The state reported over 2.33 million total vaccines have been administered in Utah.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated has grown to 1,062,731.

In Idaho 2,061 residents have lost their lives to the virus and there are 189,128 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,182 positive cases in Franklin County, 382 in Bear Lake County and 360 in Oneida County.