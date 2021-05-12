CDC panel votes 14-0 to approve the Pfizer vaccine for those 12-15

A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

A CDC panel voted 14-0 Wednesday to approve use of the Pfizer vaccine among those from ages 12-15. If the CDC votes a final approval, as expected later Wednesday, the vaccine is expected to be made available immediately. The Bear River Health Department said its clinic will be open until 8 pm Wednesday.

The Utah Health Department Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths; 12 of them occurred prior to April 12, 2021.

Utah’s coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic now total 2,249.

The state also reported there were 468 new positive COVID-19 cases statewide, 33 of them from northern Utah. There have been 21,638 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,238 of those cases have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,089) followed by Box Elder County (5,383) and Rich County (151). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 897 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 100 coronavirus deaths.

There have been 248,954 total tests administered in northern Utah including 184,622 in Cache County, 62,595 in Box Elder County and 1,737 in Rich County.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 325 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” remains at 6.5 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.6 percent.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday continued at 142 people, the same as Monday and Tuesday. There are still 57 people in intensive care units which is the same as Tuesday. A total of 16,435 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Since Tuesday 6,480 people were tested for the first time and a total of 13,780 tests were administered. Over 2.61 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been more than 4.76 million total tests administered in the state.

The state reported over 2.34 million total vaccines have been administered in Utah.

In Idaho 2,058 residents have lost their lives to the virus and there are 189,361 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,182 positive cases in Franklin County, 382 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.