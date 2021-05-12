Dorothy “Dotti” Cottle Campbell

November 8, 1926 – May 9, 2021 (age 94)

Mom has lost her battle with Alzheimer’s, having fought the good fight for over 10 years.

Born in beautiful Fish Haven, Idaho, raised during a hard time in American history, a proud member of the “greatest generation”, and a devout member of the LDS Church.

Dotti worked hard through her life, and raised 4 beautiful, rebellious, independent children. She married J Curtis Earl in 1946, gave him 3 children, and divorced in 1955. Then fate stepped in and LuDene B. Campbell bravely accepted us 3 children in 1958 (even sealing us to them with their marriage in the Logan Temple), and became an instant Dad. Our family grew with the birth of another son and many, many adventures were had through the years. We were blessed with good health and good parenting.

Dotti had a life-long love of Bear Lake, raspberries, nature, family, and her faith. Two and a half years in Saudi Arabia were an interesting challenge for a modern-day woman, but she made it through. After 94 ½ years of love and service, she is ready for her next adventure.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all 4 of her siblings, her eldest son Mike, and a grandson. She is survived by her 3 children: Pat (Norm) Anderson, Tina Wolford, and Charlie Campbell; 7 grand-children, 9 great-grandkids, and a 1-yr-old great-great-grandson. Look out world, we all have HER drive and “can-do” spirit!

We, Dotti’s family, would like to express a heartfelt thanks and gratitude for your many kindnesses evidenced in thought and deed and a super big thanks to the staff of Cache Valley Assisted Living for their kindness and years of caring for Dotti and Lu. Be safe. Be happy.

A memorial will be held at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, Logan, UT, on May 17, 2021 at 10:00 am. Please bring your happy memories of Dotti to share with us all.

Interment will be in the Providence Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.