Fire damages home in Perry

Fire at 2210 S. 750 W. Perry, May 11, 2021 (Courtesy: Brigham City Fire Department)

BRIGHAM CITY — A fire cause substantial damage to a home in Perry Tuesday night. The blaze was reported around 7:46 p.m. near 2210 S. 750 W.

Brigham City Fire Marshal Michael Young said the fire was originally reported to be in the basement. When crews arrived on the scene, the home was partially engulfed in smoke and flames.

The occupants of the home were all able to evacuate safely upon arrival of the fire department.

Fire fighters from Brigham City, Willard, and Corinne battled the fire for almost an hour before completely extinguishing it. No injuries were reported.

Young said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated to be at $250,000.

Fire fighters are reminding residents of the importance of installing smoke detectors on each level of a home and checking them often for proper function.

