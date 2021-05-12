Logan man arrested and charged with criminal check cashing scheme

LOGAN — A 43-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly altering a $3,000 check to cash it multiple times. Steven Elliot was booked Tuesday into the Cache County Jail after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to the warrant affidavit, a local restoration company contacted the Logan City Police Department, claiming Elliot had cashed one of their business checks multiple times. The $3,394 check was originally made out to the suspect’s business partner and cashed legally in June 2020.

The alleged victim explained to officers that the check was then cashed again at a check cashing service on December 11. The check appeared to be altered, with Elliot’s name placed on the “pay to the order line.”

Officers report the same check was also deposited into a bank account via a smart phone app. A photocopy of the check also showed it had been altered with Elliot’s name on it.

According to the warrant, Elliot is suspected of stealing more than $6,789, fraudulently cashing the check twice in December.

Police asked for the arrest warrant after making several attempts to contact Elliot. He had told officers, he was in California and didn’t know when he would be returning to the state.

Court records show Elliot was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with theft, a second-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

Judge Brian Cannell recalled the warrant and allowed Elliot to be released on bail. She ordered the suspect to appear again in court June 1.

Elliot appeared only briefly during the arraignment. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

