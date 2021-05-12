August 13, 1938 – May 11, 2021 (age 82)



Luella Jane Johnson Anderson, 82, of Wellsville, Utah, passed away on May 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by family members.

Luella was born August 13, 1938 in Logan, Utah to Arthur Lawrence Johnson and Clara Wilhelmina Speth Johnson. She is survived by her husband Blaine Leishman Anderson of over 65 years; her children Kim (Greg) Gohlinghorst, Del Von (Jana) Anderson, Byron (Diane) Anderson, Karla Worthen, and Trudy (Loyd) Bybee; her sibling Darrell, 8 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, with number 22 arriving soon.

During her childhood, Luella’s fondest memories were the times she spent with her Uncle Bill and Aunt Mary (both deceased) and their children at the family farm in College Ward. She anxiously awaited seeing them again as her time here diminished.

While raising her children, she was a very active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many positions serving the youth in Primary, Young Women’s, and Cub Scouts, as a Den Mother, which she loved dearly, and her children thoroughly enjoyed more than usual when mom was their teacher.

Upon her youngest child becoming of school age, she became employed with the United States Postal Service. She held several positions, including rural route carrier, mail handler, and clerk assistant throughout her 30-year career with USPS.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember Grandma’s famous candy drawers that were full of chocolate and her mug full of Coke.

Luella was a private person, and upon her request, a private graveside service will be held at the Wellsville City Cemetery, Friday May 14, 2021.

The family wishes to thank Intermountain Homecare & Hospice, countless friends, relatives, and neighbors for their love and support.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.