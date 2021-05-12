Top deputies honored during Cache County Council meeting

Award recipients from the Cache County Sheriff's Office during the Cache County Council Meeting, May 11, 2021.

LOGAN — The Cache County Council recognized top law enforcers during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon in the Historic Cache County Courthouse, as part of National Police Week. The award presentations were made following a special flag ceremony by the Cache County Sheriff’s Honor Guard that opened the council meeting.

Before introducing his 12 deputies and citing their recent accomplishments, Sheriff Chad Jensen noted how law enforcement week should be a time to recognize all law enforcers and their families.

“From where I sit,” said Jensen, “there is hundreds and hundreds of fantastic things that our deputies do every single day, both on patrol, in the jail and investigations. Most of those things go unnoticed and un-talked about. What we hear about most in the news is the horrible things that happen in law enforcement, but there are so many great things that happen right here in our own valley.”

The awards for outstanding achievement in the Jail Division went to deputies Randy Adams and Daniel Hulse. Adams was credited for volunteering for overtime and special assignments, while also serving as the Work Release Coordinator and a firearms instructor. Hulse was honored for repainting the jail’s interior and resurfacing the floors, while also working as a team leader for the gang unit.

In the Support Services Division, Jensen awarded outstanding achievement awards to sergeants Candice Hatch and Chad Kerr. Hatch was recognized for creating a Peer Support Team, allowing staff, who are struggling to get help from licensed therapists. Kerr was credited for starting a probation unit, working with court staff and judges to create the new program.

The outstanding achievement awards for the Patrol Division went to Deputy Hayden Humphreys and Animal Control Officer Floyd Powell. Humphreys was recognized for serving at both the Cache Valley Transit District and Crisis Intervention Team, training deputies on de-escalation tactics. Meanwhile, Powell was cited for his years of service in the animal control program, streamlining dog registration processes.

Jensen awarded a Unit Citation to Sgt. Damian Openshaw, and deputies Colton Peterson, Todd Higbee and Haden Humphreys. The four were recognized for improving the training processes for how deputies conduct felony traffic stops and de-escalate tense situations.

Lifesaving Ribbons were given to deputies Rhett Garr and Senicca Holt. They both were dispatched to a motorcycle accident on June 1, 2019. The victim had critical injuries that could have killed him if Garr and Holt hadn’t taken him to the hospital.

In a first of its kind, Jensen concluded the award recognitions by presenting his entire staff with a special award, the COVID-19 ribbon. He said the pandemic has had a huge impact on law enforcement.

“It has been impressive to watch our citizens work together during this terrible time,” explained Jensen, “and the support and recognition they have shown to the members of the sheriff’s office. It has been humbling to see the staff work through the problems of this pandemic and to come to work with a smile on their face, and a determination to protect and serve the citizens of this valley.”

Finally, Deputy Senicca Holt from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association also presented awards to sergeants Candice Hatch and Reed Tanner. They have assisted in helping deputies cope with the stresses of the daily job, bringing mental health out of the shadows and into focus for the sheriff’s office.

