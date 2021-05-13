Blaine Garry Miller, 82, passed away at his home in Tremonton, Utah, on May 10, 2021. He was born on July 30, 1938, in Tremonton, Box Elder County, Utah, to Soren Leo Miller and Susie Lavonna Hunsaker. He had five brothers and one sister.

Blaine grew up on a farm, where they raised crops common to the area. Blaine spent many years in Denver, Colorado where he lived and worked with the Samsonite Company until he retired. His faithful companion for years was his little dog that accompanied him everywhere. In 2015, he returned to his family home to spend time with family living in the area. One of his favorite hobbies was collecting autographed signatures on pictures of movie stars. He also loved to read and frequent antique shops.

Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, Soren and Susie, his sister, Doril Bell, and his brothers, Don Miller, Ralph Miller, Elburn Miller, Sterl Miller and Larry Miller.

Blaine is survived by his sister-in-law, Mildred Miller, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Blaine will be at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Riverview Cemetery, 200 East 1200 South, Tremonton, Utah. The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.

