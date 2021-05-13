Two local charities benefit from Rocky Mountain Power Foundation

Alex Ristorcelli program director for Common Ground puts a recumbent trike on a stand where he can work on it Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Power gave two Logan non-profits a financial boost this week.

LOGAN – Two local charities were awarded much needed grants by the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation recently.

Common Ground Outdoor Adventures and the Little Lambs Foundation received money that will be used for a variety of things. Common Ground is known for its adaptive adventure cycling, canoeing, climbing, downhill skiing and cross-country skiing clinics for special education classes.

Alex Ristorcelli, program director for Common Ground, said they were grateful Rocky Mountain Power thought of them when awarding the grant.

“They are a wonderful organization and they have helped us a lot over the years,” he said. “The money will be used directly for our work with people with disabilities.”

Little Lambs Foundation sends diapers to other organizations and individuals all over Utah for young children. During the pandemic they made many emergency distributions of diapers, wipes, hygiene items and cleaning supplies to families needing assistance.

Ted Chalfant, the co-founder and executive director of The Little Lambs Foundation, said the grant was great and a much appreciated donation

“We will use the funds to buy extra supplies for our upcoming drive-thru diaper give away,” he said. “That money will be used to buy diapers, wipes and hygiene items.”

Little Lambs Foundation have 320 families depending on them for diapers and last year they distributed nearly 800,000 diapers

The grants were created by the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation as part of their commitment to address critical issues in communities they serve.

The RMP Foundation has donated more than $525,000 across the six states it serves this year. The funding goes to support a total of 209 safety and wellness grants as part of the most recent round of quarterly grants provided by the foundation each year.

The next grant cycle is now open through June 15; organizations may apply online.

COVID-19 as taken its toll on many community organizations across the country. As vaccines roll out, many community charities are still struggling from the pandemic and they are still seeing unprecedented demand for their services.

“We celebrate these heroic organizations that have continued to reinvent and reimagine ways they can help our communities’ most vulnerable,” said Steve Leichty, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “Although we see brighter days ahead, Rocky Mountain Power remains deeply committed to supporting the work of these organizations, helping to fortify our communities so they are strong and resilient.”