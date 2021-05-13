Warrant issued for former Logan man accused of sexually abusing several boys years ago

LOGAN — A criminal case has been filed against a 61-year-old former Logan man, accused of allegedly abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. The case has also prompted a judge to issue an arrest warrant for Steven Al Archuleta, who is believed to now be living in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the warrant affidavit, the Logan City Police Department received a delayed report involving the sexual abuse of a child last year. The incidents allegedly occurred between 1991 and 1997.

A detective interviewed the alleged victim on May 26, 2020. The man disclosed how he began being physically and sexually abused when he was around the age of 9 or 10. Archuleta would rape him and then threaten him with violence if he told anybody. The abuse continued until he was approximately 13 or 14-years-old.

On March 15, 2021 the detective interviewed a second alleged victim. The man also reported similar abuse occurring when he was between 6 and 7-years-old.

Both alleged victims described how Archuleta and Carol A. Ricker, a 58-year-old woman, would engage in sexual acts, while making them interact with them.

Ricker was convicted of abusing the boys in 2009 and is currently in prison. She spoke to police last summer, admitting to having sex in front of the alleged victims.

According to the affidavit, police are unsure why Archuleta was never charged at the time Ricker was. They asked the judge to grant the warrant in order to commence prosecution.

Court records show, prosecutors filed a criminal case against Archuleta in 1st District Court Monday. The charges include two counts of sodomy on a child, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and two counts of object rape of a child, all first-degree felonies; and an additional count of sodomy on a child, a second-degree felony.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

