April 23, 1936 – May 10, 2021 (age 85)



Alice Coye Liechty passed away on May 10, 2021 at Legacy House of Logan, following a long and courageous battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s. She was born on April 23, 1936 in Hyrum, Utah to Betty Crockett and Homer Nielsen. At the age of 15, Coye was eternally sealed in the St. George Temple to her loving parents Ernie and Betty Loh.

Coye graduated from San Bernardino High School in California. While living in San Bernardino, she met the love of her life Elden Liechty. They were married in the St. George Temple on October 23, 1954. They later moved to Logan while Elden was working on his education and Coye graduated with an associate’s degree in Physical Education from Utah State University. They settled in North Ogden in 1968 to raise their family.

Coye held various jobs, which included working in the Weber State University Book Store, and as a beloved lunch lady at North Ogden Elementary school. But above all, she loved being a mom and homemaker to her four sarcastic children – Jil, Bret, Chuck and Heidi.

Coye was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous positions of leadership. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing church Hymns and was part of the Ogden Choral and Lomanaires. She loved listening to the Tabernacle on Temple Square.

She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers and North Ogden Civic League, where she made many lifelong friends. Coye was a true example of service. She was always first in line to volunteer or to collect for life events, such as baby births, weddings, funerals, and any other help needed.

Coye was fortunate to be able to live with her family in Europe, while Elden taught graduate students on various Military Campus’s. Later, when their children were grown, Coye and Elden returned to Europe several times and Florida once, to teach school.

Coye enjoyed being in the outdoors. She loved spending time with her family and created many fun memories camping, fishing, vacationing and hunting. Coye was her family’s number one fan, attending many sporting events and dance recitals. Her home was the gathering place, where everyone was welcome. She loved to throw parties, gardening and her flowers. Her favorite treats were See’s Candy, a Cherry Coke with Lemon, and Country Boy Dairy.

Many will remember Halloween Hot Chocolate, the annual Easter Egg Hunt, going to the movies, the Rock Shop, the Dinosaur Park, and sleepovers in the pit.

She loved her grandkids, “Ten Thousand Freight Trains Full”. Elden, your 13 years of rest is over. Mom’s back and brought her list with her.

Coye is survived by her children: Jil (Davis) Price-Muir; Bret (Susan) Liechty; Chuck (Leslie) Liechty and Heidi (Paul) Bowler; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and her brother Gil Nielsen.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Ogden Stake Center, 626 East 2600 North, North Ogden, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. both at the church.

Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memory care unit at the University of Utah.

The family would like to thank the many friends who helped care for Mom, the staff at Legacy House of Logan, Stephanie with Access Hospice and Shalise and Dennis with Sunshine Hospice. Also, thanks to Myers Mortuary, for their loving care of our family.

